TN Budget: Rs 3,500 crore allocated for constructing houses in rural areas

In order to make Tamil Nadu ‘hut-free’ by 2030, the state government has announced it would introduce ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu’ Illam scheme, named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while announcing the budget on Monday, February 19, said Rs 3,500 crore has been earmarked for the scheme and that eight lakh houses will be constructed in the next six years in rural areas. In the first phase of the project, houses for one lakh families would be constructed by the end of next year.

In his speech, Thangam Thennarasu said that the recent survey conducted by the government revealed that around eight lakh families in rural areas live in huts. He further mentioned that one lakh houses will be constructed in the upcoming year, and estimated that each unit would cost around Rs 3.50 lakh. To construct 1 lakh houses, the government has announced Rs 3,500 crores.