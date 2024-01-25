TN Adivasi couple who fought for land rights invited to R-Day event

“As we were outside the forest, we could not access minor forest produce or look after the agricultural produce. As our lives crumbled, we protested with our kids in the core forest area. It was not easy, but, recalling all our struggles, now, we are very proud that we did what seemed fair to us,” Rajalakshmi told TNM. She said that now her settlement has more than five huts. A dirt road was paved from the Thaimudi estate to the settlement and a check dam was built for drinking water.

The struggle of the Kadars was the watershed moment for Adivasis in the region. Between 2021 and 2023, nearly 700 Adivasis received their homestead pattas under FRA. Now 21 families in the Theppakulamedu are constructing houses. Along with Theppakulamedu, Kadars from Udumbanparai and Sankarankudi also received rights to around 10,000 acres of forest land under CFR.

Prolonged peaceful protests

As their dwelling and foraging areas were declared as a sanctuary first and the Tiger Reserve later - Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary (IGWS) was created in 1976 – the Kadar community was under constant surveillance by the Forest Department. Three important spots - Karia Shola, Grass Hills, and Manjampatty were notified as National Parks in 1989. Subsequently, in 2008, the sanctuary was declared as a Tiger Reserve.

The protests in 2019 were in the form of dharnas, sit-in protests and rallies. They were even arrested at one point, and security was increased at their residence. But the protests continued. Talking to TNM, Thanraj, a tribal rights activist and state coordinator of Ekta Parishad, recalled that several attempts were made to rehabilitate the Kadars out of the forest during their protests. Thanraj was the one who explained the provisions of the FRA to the six communities in the ATR.