Thieves return national award medals stolen from director Manikandan’s house

National award winning director Manikandan’s house in Usilampatti, Madurai, was robbed by burglars on February 8. But in a surprising twist, the alleged robbers returned the gold medal and expressed their apology in a note on Tuesday, February 13, according to reports.

The thieves allegedly stole Rs 1 lakh cash and around 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery including the gold medal. However, later realising this, they returned the award medals along with a note which said, “Sir, please forgive us, your hardwork is for you”. The medal was left on the compound wall in a polythene bag which also had the apology note.

While the robbers have returned the medal, other valuables are still missing. The director had earlier registered a complaint regarding the incident with the Usilampatti police. The police probe is underway.