Tamil Nadu students refuse to eat breakfast prepared by Dalit cook, District Collector intervenes

Following the incident of caste-based discrimination against a cook from the Dalit community, Karur district collector Prabhushankar visited the Panchayat Union Primary School on Tuesday, September 5. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the collector had his breakfast served at the school by Sumathi, who belongs to the Arunthathiyar community, which is categorised as Scheduled Caste. The Collector made a surprise visit to the school after half the students did not avail the newly-introduced free breakfast scheme in government schools, as the cook belonged to a Dalit community. He then interacted with the parents warning them of the consequences if they continued to discriminate against the government-appointed cook.