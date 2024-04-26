Tamil Nadu: School HM suspended after Dalit girls allege she forced them to clean toilets

The headmistress of the Government Middle School in Dharapuram Taluk of Tiruppur district was suspended on Wednesday, April 24, after two girl students belonging to the Arunthathiyar caste (classified as Scheduled Caste) alleged that they were made to clean toilets by the headmistress. A video, purportedly recorded by one of the caretakers of Ambedkar Padippagam (library), showed the two girls cleaning the school’s toilets and alleging the headmistress’ involvement, The Hindu reported.

The headmistress Ilamathi Eashwari, who is set to retire this month, belongs to the Parayar caste which is also classified as Scheduled Caste. Refuting the allegations against her, she told the media that external persons had “manipulated” the two girls into making the allegation.

Media reports say that though the School Education Department suspended her, officials learnt during the inquiry that the parents of the students and the other staff from the school had sided with the headmistress. They reportedly agreed that the allegations were an attempt to target the headmistress.

The Chief Educational Officer of the district did not respond to phone calls. Further details are awaited.