Tamil Nadu: Police arrest two women in Dharmapuri for practicing untouchability

As per the details provided by the police, on February 8, Chelli (50) and four other women, residents of Polaiyampalli village, as agricultural labourers went to work in the field owned by one Bhuvaneshwaran.

Family members of Bhuvaneshwaran – Dharani and Chinnathayi – served tea to the workers as a refreshment. But the tea was served in coconut shells instead of tea glasses. A resident from the village who witnessed the humiliation recorded the incident on his phone. Later, the video was shared online. The video went viral.

Subsequently, Chelli lodged a complaint with the Kambainallur police station on February 9. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Dharani and her mother-in-law Chinnathayi under section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST POA. 3(1)(r) stipulates punishment for intentionally insulting or intimidating with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in place within public view.