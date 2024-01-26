Tamil Nadu journalists condemn BJP president Annamalai, call for his boycott

Journalists and office bearers of several journalist associations registered their protest against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, condemning his repeated provocations and defamatory remarks against them. The journalists gathered at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on January 25 following Annamalai’s derogatory remarks against senior television journalist Karthigaichelvan of News 18.

Speaking at the protest, N Ram, Director of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, expressed solidarity with the journalist and said that Annamalai was a repeat offender. He stated that the affected journalist should file a criminal defamation case against the BJP leader and proposed that the politician “should not be given publicity.”

“Veteran BJP leaders such as the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not make the kind of remarks that Annamalai has made. Though former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa had issues with the way the press reported sometimes, they had never made such derogatory remarks,” he added.

Karthigaichelvan had recently interviewed Tamil Nadu Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin. Alleging that the journalist was soft on Udhayanidhi, Annamalai made a sexual remark.

Urging journalists to boycott Annamalai for his derogatory remarks R Vijaya Sankar, Group Editor of ‘The AIDEM’ – a collective of media professionals and former Frontline editor said, “Only a bigoted Modi bhakt would equate TN BJP leader Annamalai’s obscene remarks against journalists with Dinamalar’s misleading report on a non-existing ban in Ram temple related pujas in TN. The media should boycott Annamalai,” he said.