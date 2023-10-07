Tamil Nadu: Four cops arrested for sexual assault of minor girl in Trichy

TW: Mention of sexual assault

Four police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, have been arrested for sexually assaulting and threatening a minor girl inside a moving vehicle at Mukkombu, a popular tourist destination in Trichy of Tamil Nadu. The police also threatened a male friend who was with her. The alleged incident took place on October 4 when the girl visited the spot with her male friend who is 19-years-old.

According to the police, B Sasikumar, SI with Jeeyapuram police station and A Sitharthan, who works in the traffic wing of the same police station, along with J Prasad, a constable attached to Navalpattu police station and S Sankar Rajapandian of Thiruverumbur National Highway Patrol had gone to Mukkombu in a non-police vehicle in civilian dresses in the evening. They were allegedly in an inebriated condition and started questioning two couples, who were in Mukkombu dam. However, one of the couples ran away.

The four men then started questioning them, asking questions like whether they were selling ganja. They also physically assaulted the boy. Around 5 pm, they took the girl in the vehicle alone and sexually assaulted her for close to an hour. Reports said the act was videographed and the contact details of the duo were obtained by the police.