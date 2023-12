Tamil Nadu floods: IAF drops 35 tonnes of relief material, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, December 20, said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has dropped at least 35 tonnes of relief material to the flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu. “As on date, the IAF has flown for more than 48 hours while delivering nearly 35 tonnes of relief material since the beginning of the relief effort,” the MoD said.

It said that earlier while flying for more than 25 hours, the IAF helicopters had dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief material in the affected areas.

The Ministry of Defence said that Mi-17 V5 and four ALH Dhruv helicopters continue HADR operations in Madurai and Tuticorin.