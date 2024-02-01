Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls Hemant Soren’s arrest 'outrageous, shameful'

In the statement, Stalin said, “The arrest of Hon'ble Jharkhand Chief Minister Thiru Hemant Soren is a blatant display of political vendetta by the Union BJP Govt. Using investigative agencies to harass a tribal leader is a new low. This act reeks of desperation and abuse of power. BJP's dirty tactics won't silence opposition voices.”

It may be noted that in 2023, Soren had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking separate recognition for the Sarna religion followed by several Adivasi communities. He has been ardent in his stance that the Sarna religion does not belong to Hinduism and that it is a separate form of nature worship practised by indigenous communities.

Stalin further said in his statement that, “Despite BJP's vindictive politics, Thiru Hemant Soren stands strong, refusing to bow down. His resilience in the face of adversity is commendable. His determination to fight back against BJP's bullying tactics is an inspiration.”