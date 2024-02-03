Stalin writes to DMK cadres to work hard for victory of INDIA bloc in LS polls

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a trip to Spain to garner investment, has called upon the DMK cadres to work hard and ensure that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) win from all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu as well as the one seat in Puducherry.

In a letter to the cadres on Saturday on the occasion of the death anniversary of DMK ideologue and late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai, Stalin who is also the president of DMK, exhorted the cadres not to rest until the INDIA bloc wins from all the seats of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The death anniversary of CN Annadurai, fondly addressed as Anna in Tamil Nadu, falls on February 3 (Saturday).

Annadurai has an emotional connect with the DMK cadres as he was the first Chief Minister from the Dravidian party in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin in the letter said, "Go and tell the people about the achievements of the DMK government and how the BJP government at the Centre has betrayed Tamil Nadu.”

He also cautioned the cadres that the BJP and the AIADMK will engage in false propaganda against the party and called upon them not to get diverted by such tactics.

Stalin said, "Let us prove that we don’t fear anything through our field work.”

The Chief Minister also said that the Union Interim Budget had ignored Tamil Nadu and many other states.

He also expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre and autonomy of states would be safeguarded.