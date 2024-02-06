Stalin says DMK will join Kerala govt’s Delhi protest against fiscal curbs on Feb 8

The Tamil Nadu CM also listed how the state is impacted negatively by the Union government’s policy. For the year 2023-24, the Union government has fixed the Gross State Domestic Product [GSDP] growth for calculating the net borrowing ceiling at a mere 8%, Stalin pointed out and added that this was despite the state consistently accomplishing approximately 15% nominal growth in the last two years. According to the Tamil Nadu government, this has led to a loss of Rs 6,000 crore in borrowings for the current year.

Secondly, the statement said, “The mandatory condition of funding gross losses of State DISCOMs [Distribution Companies] under the guidelines for additional borrowing for power sector reforms has forced Tamil Nadu to provide Rs 17,111 crore to TANGEDCO in the current year. This has severely constrained our fiscal space this year and is likely to affect us in the future also.” And thirdly, the statement alleges that phase 2 of expansions by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) was being “deliberately delayed” and that these delays had resulted in the entire debt of Rs 33,594 crore for the project being included within the state's net borrowing ceiling.

The statement further added that “The intent seems to be aimed at crippling states’ abilities to raise resources and fund crucial developmental initiatives as per their policy priorities. This needs to be resisted by like-minded progressive states.”

It also stated, “These discriminatory and unconstitutional attempts are being pushed by the Union government at a time when the fiscal autonomy of the states has already been seriously curtailed by the implementation of GST. A revenue shortfall of Rs 20,000 crore per annum is being faced by the government of Tamil Nadu in comparison to the pre-GST regime and the Union has been refusing to extend the compensation regime.

Responding to Stalin’s statement, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Salutes to MK Stalin and DMK for extending solidarity and support for Kerala’s protest on February 8th at Delhi against the Centre’s discrimination towards states’ functioning and fiscal autonomy. This gesture boosts our efforts to stand up and resist the vicious efforts to undermine the federal principles enshrined in our Constitution. Together, let’s march forward to protect our democracy & constitutional values.”