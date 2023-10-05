'She did her job’: Puthiyathalaimurai head slams Annamalai for bullying woman reporter

The behaviour of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai with the media has triggered sharp criticism, particularly from the media fraternity. Annamalai, a police officer turned politician, has been accused of adopting bullying and intimidation tactics when confronted with tough questions from journalists.

The controversy surrounding Annamalai's interaction with the media reached a new low on Sunday, October 1, when a woman journalist associated with Puthiyathalaimurai asked him about his political future after AIADMK’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance. The journalist inquired whether he would remain with the BJP if he were removed from the post of state president. Annamalai's response was excessive and unsettling, as he resorted to bullying and intimidation. He not only asked the reporter to stand next to him but also took a patronising tone, questioning the legitimacy of her query, and attempted to instruct her on how to ask questions.

Puthiyathalaimurai's editorial director S Srinivasan defended the journalist and condemned Annamalai's behaviour in no uncertain terms. “What happened on Sunday is unacceptable. As a reporter, it is her right to ask any question she wants. The question she asked was legitimate and there was nothing wrong with it. As journalists, we are taught to not be afraid of asking any kind of questions. Even if it sounds simple, one has the right to ask the question. I think she did her job and she did it well,” he added.