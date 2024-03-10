Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested in Sri Lanka

Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen from Pudukkottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday, March 10. According to information available, they were arrested at Neduntheevu ‘for trespassing into Sri Lankan waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen had set sail on two mechanised boats bearing the registration numbers IND TN08 MM 0054 and IND TN18 MM 1862 from the Jegathapattinam fishing harbour on March 9.

Tamil Nadu coastal police authorities told IANS that the fishermen along with their mechanised boats were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base.