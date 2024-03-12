SC slams Madras HC ruling that watching child porn in private not a crime

The Supreme Court, on Monday, March 11, termed “atrocious” Madras High Court judge Justice Anand Venkatesh’s ruling that merely downloading and watching child sexual abuse content in private does not constitute an offence under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance, a coalition of NGOs, against the HC order. The court also issued notice and sought the response of the Tamil Nadu government and others in the matter within four weeks.

In January, the Madras High Court had quashed a first information report (FIR) and criminal proceedings against a 28-year-old Chennai man, holding that watching child pornography in private would not fall within the scope of the POCSO Act. The single-judge bench of Justice N Anand Venkatesh reasoned that the accused had merely downloaded the material and watched the child sexual abuse content in private and it was neither published nor transmitted to others.