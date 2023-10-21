Road trip turns tragic after five students drown in river in Coimbatore

In a tragic accident, five students from a private college in Coimbatore, drowned in the Koolangal river in Valparai on Friday, October 20. The incident took place around 5 pm on Friday when the students went to Valparai for a leisure trip. The bodies of the students were retrieved by the fire and rescue team within an hour after the incident took place.

According to the media reports, police identified the dead bodies of S Noufal (20 years) of GM Nagar at Ukkadam, R Ajay (20 years), R Dhanush (20 years) and Vinith (22 years) from Manikandapuram near Kinathukadavu and Sarath (20 years) are the students who met with this tragic inside. Dhanush and Vinith are siblings.

It was reported that they were a total of 10 people who came to Valparai on a road trip. They went to take a dip in the Koolangal river however the water current was strong and five of them got carried away. Police say the students didn’t know how to swim and hence, got washed away when they waded into the river.