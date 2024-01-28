Residents of Chennai’s Ennore propose plan to restore ecology, livelihood

Three retired judges have proposed the formation of sub-committees for registering people’s concerns for the restoration of ecology and livelihood in Chennai’s Ennore. The people’s recommendations would help in correcting the course of the government’s proposed interventions including the recently announced project – Ennore Eco-Restoration – at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

The People’s Plan for the Eco-restoration of the Ennore Wetlands, a framework aimed at restoring the health, economy, ecology and culture of Ennore and its people, was launched on Saturday, January 27, in Chennai. Three retired justices launched the framework that demarcated the lands to be restored, highlighted solutions to underlying problems and proposed steps for the state government to ensure residents are protected from industrial and natural disasters, among others.

Former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, S Muralidhar, retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court K Kannan and retired judge of the Madras High Court, D Hariparanthaman conveyed the people’s suggestions chronicled in the People’s Plan.