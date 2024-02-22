Protests in TN over ‘derogatory’ portrayal of Muslims in Amaran teaser

Members of the political party Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi (TMJK) took to the streets in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, February 22, condemning the portrayal of Mulims in the upcoming Tamil movie Amaran. The protestors alleged that Muslims were portrayed in a bad light in the film, which is produced by actor Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures International Productions, and R Mahendran. Starring actor Sivakarthikeyan, the movie is a biopic of late Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was killed in a fight at Shopian of Kashmir in April 2014. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra award, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

A 90-second teaser of the film and the first-look poster of the film was released on the actor’s birthday, February 16, by Kamal Haasan. The teaser shows Sivakarthikeyan as late Major Mukund, leading the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. The teaser opens with an Indian soldier kidnapped and threatened by a group of Muslims, including children.