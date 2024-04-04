Prof Kalyani interview: ‘If BJP comes to power, we will lose all rights’

At the age of 75, Professor Kalyani sees no reason to slow down. When TNM met him at the office of the Pazhangudi Irular Paathugappu Sangam (Tribal Irular Protection Movement) in Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 4, he was solemnising an inter-caste wedding. “It is important to break social hierarchies one at a time. Such inter-caste marriages serve as an important way of doing that,” he says. He speaks to TNM about a range of issues from safeguarding tribal rights to upholding the Constitution.

Professor Kalyani has been working with the Irular community to safeguard their rights and welfare and is also part of the Tribal Irular Protection Movement. In the 2021 Suriya starrer Jai Bhim, Kalyani’s role is reprised by artist and activist Kaaleeswaran, as the activist who brings Sengeni to lawyer Chandru. Kalyani was also part of the delegation that held negotiations with poacher Veerappan when Kannada actor Rajkumar was abducted.

"It's imperative to take our ideologies forward to the next generation. The DMK had championed its ideological principles, sometimes ferociously, in the beginning. In Tamil Nadu, the victory of regional parties is attributed to Tamil nationalism and a fervent attachment to the language. This is a place where the slogan ‘this body is for this soil and life is for Tamil’. However, today's youth seem disconnected from these ideals. It's necessary to educate our children and nurture a politically astute generation. A strong ideological basis is what propels us forward and maintains a healthy democracy."