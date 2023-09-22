PMK, MDMK slam reduction of NEET PG percentile score to zero

PMK's Tamil Nadu President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday, September 21 said that reducing the NEET marks to zero percentile will allow all candidates who have appeared for the NEET-PG examination getting a seat, if they have money.

In a statement, Ramadoss, who is a medical doctor and a former Union Health Minister, said that as many as 30 candidates scored single digit marks in the NEET-PG entrance, 14 candidates scored zero marks, and 13 candidates scored negative marks, and all these students will get admission in private medical colleges and "this would not improve quality by any means". He said that 90 per cent of seats that have fallen vacant are in private medical colleges.