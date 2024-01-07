Orange, yellow warnings issued in several districts of Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange warning to Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry for Sunday, January 7, along with a yellow warning over other districts in Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains are predicted in several parts of the state over the next 48 years, says the Met department. Spells of heavy rainfall is expected over Chennai till 8.30 am on January 8.

IMD, in a press statement, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal due to a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep. For January 7, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu, and heavy rains in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakuraichi, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

For January 8, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, and in isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari on January 9. On January 10, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.