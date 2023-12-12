Oil leak from warehouse leaves Manali residents with breathing issues, skin allergies

Manikandan, a resident of Kanniyamman Kovil Street, one of the affected streets, said that the oil had spread to all the places, including the temple pond, which is also used as a water source for livestock. “Government officials have not taken any steps to address the issue, even though they made a few visits to the village to provide relief materials,” he said and urged the government to conduct medical camps at the earliest to help the residents facing health issues.

Nandini, a grocery shop owner, said that she had incurred a loss of Rs 20,000 as the oil had entered her shop and damaged the provisions. “It has been more than a week now but the warehouse owners are yet to meet the residents and announce any compensation for the loss that we have suffered,” she said.

Yamuna, another resident of the village, said that many of their motor pumps were damaged, so it was difficult to get drinking water, and highlighted that they depend largely on agriculture and animal husbandry. “The water entered the fields and has drained, but a tar-like liquid has got deposited on the soil. I don’t think the crops will survive under these harsh conditions,” she added.