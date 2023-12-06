No trace of three workers who fell into 60-ft trench in Chennai even after three days

Three workers remain trapped for over two days in a 60-feet trench in Chennai’s Velachery. The trench was dug up for construction of a building when a portion of the land on Five Furlong Road caved in following heavy rains on December 4. Two workers, a junior engineer R Jayaseelan and an unidentified migrant worker, were in a container that was being used as an office when the land caved into the 60-feet trench. The third man is Naresh, who is an employee at the nearby Auto LPG gas station, a portion of which also collapsed. Relatives of the missing men are alleging that the rescue operations were delayed because of the late response of authorities.

Eyewitnesses said that till the evening of Tuesday, December 5, just one water motor was deployed to pump out the water from the crater. Sukumar, a relative of Naresh, alleged that the rescue operation had been slow till Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin intervened. On December 5 evening, motor pumps were procured from the public sector company NLC India to pump the water out of the construction site.

Currently a team of 60 members from NLC India have been brought to Chennai for this operation. Authorities said six pumps have been deployed for the operation. According to one of the rescue team members, one container (which had three rooms) which was set up as an office for a construction site, one genset and three compressors owned by a petrol bunk fell into the carter.

Jeyan, a relative of Jayaseelan, told TNM that said that Green Tech, the company he worked for, forced him to come to work despite the government having announced a holiday due to the cyclone. Jayasheelan had been working as an assistant engineer in Green Tech structural constructions for the past seven years. "He married nine months ago and moved to Anna Nagar and decided to work on this site as it was close to his residence. On the day of the cyclone crossing Chennai, he received many calls from his company to relieve the engineer who worked on night shift. His wife Manju received calls around 6.30 am from Jayaseelan. After that there was no contact from him," said Jayan.

According to his relatives, Jayaseelan's co-workers who stayed at the site were nowhere to be seen ever since the accident took place. "We tried to reach his manager and his company. But their numbers are switched off," Jayasheelan's father Ramakrishnan said.

TNM tried to reach Green Tech Constructions but the calls went unanswered.

Naresh's mother Manjula also said he was asked to come to work at the time of the cyclone passing. Naresh hailed from Vijayanagar near Velachery.

Manikandan, a member of the NLC rescue team said that if the authorities from the construction company were available for assistance, the rescue could have been faster. "They know about the construction site and how much they have dug for the building," he said. According to him, from last night at 8pm until now they have pumped out 20 feet of water.