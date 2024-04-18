Music composer Ilaiyaraaja not above everyone else, says Madras HC

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, April 17, held that renowned music composer llaiyaraaja cannot be considered to be above everyone else. A bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq was responding to the contention of senior counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for the composer, on April 10 that his client was "above everyone else but below God".

As senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing Echo Recording, said, "Ilaiyaraaja thinks that he is above everybody", Parasaran said, "Yes, I am above everybody. I may sound arrogant but that is what it is... I am certainly not above God but below Him... I am above everybody."

Justice Mahadevan, however, said, "The musical trinity, Muthuswami Deekshitar, Tyagarajar and Syama Sastri, can claim to be above everybody but you [Ilaiyaraaja] cannot be heard to say so."