Massive fire in Chennai outskirts even as city reels from cyclone aftermath

A massive fire broke out on Saturday, December 9 in a soap powder warehouse in the Manali industrial area situated in the outskirts of Chennai. According to reports, the Fire Department struggled for six hours to put out the flames. The warehouse reportedly suffered losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

The Hindu reported that the fire started in the early hours of Saturday at the warehouse located at Vakakaddu in Manali. Reports said that the godown was completely gutted and that it took five fire tenders from Manali, Tiruvottiyur, and Madhavaram to finally extinguish the flames. As per TOI, the fire began after sparks burst from the main circuit board a little after power supply was restored to the area six days after Cyclone Michaung ripped through Chennai.

Incidentally, earlier this week, TNM had reported heavy waterlogging in five to six neighbourhoods in Manali. Water levels had risen to nearly eight feet, entering homes and leaving residents stranded without essentials and power supply for two days.

