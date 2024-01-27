Major reshuffle of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu: 11 senior officers transferred

In a major reshuffle within the Tamil Nadu police department, the state Home Ministry transferred 11 senior police officers. The order came into effect on Saturday, January 27,
Srinivasa Perumal, Superintendent of Police (SP) has been ordered to take charge as SP of Thiruvallur district. Meanwhile, the current Thiruvallur district SP Pakerla Cephas Kalyan has been transferred as Economic Offences Wing SP in the South Zone.
S Sakthivel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolathur, has been transferred to Security Branch CID in Chennai. Central Intelligence Unit and Prohibition Offences Wing SP Pandiaraj has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolathur.
Dr. P Saminathan, SP of Tiruppur district is posted as SP of the southern range Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit. Abhishek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North Tiruppur will be a new SP in Tiruppur district.
V Shyamala Devi, SP of North Range Vigilance and Anti-Corruption transferred to the Central Intelligence Unit and Prohibition Offences Wing as SP.
V Saravanakumar who was the SP of the southern range Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing takes charge as the SP of the Northern range Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.
Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohith Nathan Rajagopal is posted as DCP of Law and Order, in North Coimbatore.
Coimbatore city traffic DCP Rajarajan is appointed as Tiruppur North law and order DCP. Madurai North DCP GS Anitha is transferred to Tirunelveli where she takes charge as DCP, Tirunelveli City.