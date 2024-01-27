Major reshuffle of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu: 11 senior officers transferred

In a major reshuffle within the Tamil Nadu police department, the state Home Ministry transferred 11 senior police officers. The order came into effect on Saturday, January 27,

Srinivasa Perumal, Superintendent of Police (SP) has been ordered to take charge as SP of Thiruvallur district. Meanwhile, the current Thiruvallur district SP Pakerla Cephas Kalyan has been transferred as Economic Offences Wing SP in the South Zone.