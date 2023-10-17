Madras HC permits RSS route marches in 35 locations across Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court on Monday, October 16, asked the state police to grant permission for route marches planned by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 35 places across Tamil Nadu. The marches are expected to be held on October 22 and 29, reports said.

According to The Hindu, Justice G Jayachandran passed a common order on petitions seeking permission for the marches. The order was passed after arguments posed by senior advocate G Karthikeyan and advocate Rabu Manohar who appeared on behalf of the RSS.

The judge also stated that the police must grant permission at least three to five days before the marches take place. The judge then went on to reject all the objections raised by the police and ordered that there must be no change in the route for the marches. However, Justice Jayachandran said that reasonable restrictions can be laid down.