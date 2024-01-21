Madras HC disposes of PIL against half-day closure of JIPMER

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, representing the Union government, assured the court that the treatment that has to be done will be done and that MRIs required to be taken will be taken. He told the division bench of the Madras HC that all emergency scans would be done .

Sundaresan also assured the court that all the planned surgeries will be rescheduled for the next earliest slot and added that all the patients who were scheduled for surgeries were intimated in advance on the change of dates. He also said that to handle emergency situations, a dedicated work force has been allocated. The Additional Solicitor General also said that there were no elective surgeries scheduled for January 22.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel G Prakash said that if the scheduled surgeries were not performed on January 22 morning the patients would suffer and added that this would add up to the backlog of cases already in JIPMER. The court recorded the assurances of the Additional Solicitor General and disposed of the Public Interest Litigation.