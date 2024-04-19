Lok Sabha elections: Tamil Nadu CEO says 181 polling booths are critical

The CEO said that the polling for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats and the Vilavancode by-election in Tamil Nadu will commence from 7 am on Friday and will end by 6 pm, adding that those who are in the queue, as of 6 pm, will be allowed to vote. He said that 3.32 lakh polling personnel have been deployed across the state, while 190 companies of central armed police force personnel have been posted for security, and about 1.3 lakh police personnel, including state police, armed police and home guards sourced from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana have also been deployed.

A total of 39 general observers, 20 police observers, 58 expenditure observers, and a special expenditure observer have been deployed in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission.

Of the 950 candidates in the fray, 874 are men and 76 are women. As per the CEO, there are 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, of which 3.17 crore are women, 3.06 crore are men, and 8,467 are transpersons. Of the total voters, 10.92 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

He also said that priority would be given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women so that they need not wait for a long time in the queues, as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.