Khushbu defends PM Modi and NCW on Manipur violence

In conversation with TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed, actor-turned-politician and current NCW member Khushbu Sundar defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Union government’s handling of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. When asked why PM Modi took 78 days to speak on Manipur, she said, “He has set the bar so high as a leader, that everybody wants only the Prime Minister to answer a question. And I don't think it's important for the Prime Minister to answer every question. I am part of BJP so I know how we have been trying to solve the problem.” She also defended the NCW’s silence on the assault of two Kuki women, who were paraded naked in Manipur, until the video of the crime went viral.

Khushbu spoke at length about her decision to move from the DMK to the Congress before joining the BJP. She spoke about working with parties on the opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, and went on to call her stint with the Congress party a "big mistake." She also spoke about belonging to a Muslim family and working with the BJP, discussing MeToo with her daughters and a lot more.

Watch the full interview here: