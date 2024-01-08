Investor friendly policies made it possible for TN to become haven for investments: Stalin

“Since our government assumed office, more than 200 MoUs have been signed. All these industries have committed to provide employment to people of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also credited Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, saying that Goyal’s parents were popular leaders. “Piyush Goyal had started his career as a banker and then carved a niche for himself in finance and commerce sectors,” the Chief Minister said.

Goyal, in his speech, said that DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu was a proud father watching his son TRB Raaja as the Industries Minister of the state who has played a major role in organising this Global Investor Meet (GIM). TR Baalu was a former Union Minister during the NDA government of Vajpayee and also under the UPA government. He has an excellent personal rapport with parliamentarians cutting across party lines.