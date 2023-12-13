Heavy rains predicted in parts of TN, Chennai to receive only light showers

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on December 16 and December 17.
In its forecast for the next seven days, the IMD predicted that on December 16 and 17, the other parts of the state, which includes Chennai, will receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning.
“Cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian sea now lies over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian sea, and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level,” the IMD said in its press release on Wednesday, December 13.
In the next 48 hours, weather conditions in Chennai are expected to remain cloudy during these days, with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius.
The IMD said that between December 1 to December 13, Chennai received 1079.2 mm of rain which was 743.5mm above the normal expected rainfall for this month.
No warning has been issued so far for fishermen. However the IMD has said that squally winds blowing at 40kmph to 45 kmph, may prevail over the seas near Kanyakumari on December 14 to December 16.