Head constable suspended for slapping, handcuffing student in Chennai

A head constable of Thiru Vi Ka police station in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai was suspended on Wednesday, March 13 after he slapped and handcuffed a college student in public view at Perambur in Chennai. The police personnel was identified as Annamalai.
Arun Kumar, district joint secretary of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and a student at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi, works as an autorickshaw driver to make ends meet. On Monday, March 11, his vehicle collided with another auto in a road accident.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was allegedly drunk, tried to overtake Arun's auto and suddenly applied brakes leading to the collision. After the accident, Arun confronted him. Annamalai, who happened to be on the spot, tried to intervene and pacify them both. However, the arguments escalated and Annamalai slapped Arun. Annamalai, who was in civilian clothes, handcuffed Arun and sent him to Sembium police station in a patrol vehicle.
TOI reported that Arun's friends alleged that Annamalai was acquainted with the driver and he appeared out of nowhere to intervene. Following the incident, his friends and college mates gathered at the station. Later, Arun lodged a complaint against Annamalai for slapping and handcuffing him. Based on his complaint, higher officials conducted an inquiry and Puliyanthope Deputy Commissioner I Eswaran suspended Annamalai on March 13.