Head constable suspended for slapping, handcuffing student in Chennai

The driver of the other vehicle, who was allegedly drunk, tried to overtake Arun's auto and suddenly applied brakes leading to the collision. After the accident, Arun confronted him. Annamalai, who happened to be on the spot, tried to intervene and pacify them both. However, the arguments escalated and Annamalai slapped Arun. Annamalai, who was in civilian clothes, handcuffed Arun and sent him to Sembium police station in a patrol vehicle.

TOI reported that Arun's friends alleged that Annamalai was acquainted with the driver and he appeared out of nowhere to intervene. Following the incident, his friends and college mates gathered at the station. Later, Arun lodged a complaint against Annamalai for slapping and handcuffing him. Based on his complaint, higher officials conducted an inquiry and Puliyanthope Deputy Commissioner I Eswaran suspended Annamalai on March 13.