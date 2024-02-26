Go Back Modi: TN Congress’ SC wing to stage protests against PM's visit

The Scheduled Caste wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has planned to conduct protests across the state against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu on February 27 and 28. In a statement, MP Ranjan Kumar, chairman of the SC wing, said that they would conduct black-balloon protests during the Prime Minister’s visit against unemployment, caste crimes, and the Union government's attitude towards Tamil Nadu.

According to Ranjan, a black balloon protest with the slogan ‘Go Back Modi’ will be held at Palladam in Tirupur on February 27, where the PM will be addressing a BJP meeting. Similar protests will also be held in Thoothukudi and Madurai on February 28.

“Unemployment has peaked to an extent not witnessed in the last 45 years. In 2022, under Modi’s leadership, 4 crore people were unemployed. The cost of living has increased like never before. Workers have been struggling for ten years without proper wages. SC people, in particular, have been badly affected.” a press release from TNCC said. The TNCC further alleged that an increase in wage amounts have not even gone up by 1% in rural areas.