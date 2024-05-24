Former TN DGP Rajesh Das moves HC seeking restoration of electricity

Days after power supply to his house was disconnected, former Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, who is convicted in a sexual harassment, has filed a petition at the Madras High Court seeking restoration of electricity. On May 20, he was left in the dark after the power supply to his home was disconnected. He alleged that his ex-wife, Beela Venkatesan, who is the energy secretary of the state, was abusing her power by disconnecting electricity to a house where there is an occupant.
According to Times of India, he submitted at the court that the land of his house has been purchased in Beela’s name and the house was constructed on a joint loan. He further stated that he has paid all the bills without fail and the electricity was cut without any notice. The petition came up before Justice PB Balaji, who has issued notice to Beela. The case has been posted to May 29.
Responding to his allegations, Beela had earlier said that the house was vacant for the last three months and that she did not want to unnecessarily spend on electricity bills as the connection and land were in her name. “The occupant was given enough time to give the document of proof (to confirm Rajesh was staying in the premises). As he failed to furnish it, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) officials did their duty,” she said. On May 20, Kelambakkam police booked Rajesh Das and 10 others for trespassing into the premises of Beela’s residence on May 18, and intimidating the security personnel.
In 2023, a trial court in Villupuram had convicted Rajesh Das of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer working under him. The Supreme Court ordered an interim stay on his arrest on May 17.