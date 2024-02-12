Former Chennai mayor’s son Vetri Duraisamy’s body retrieved from Sutlej river in HP

In a statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department on February 6, human remains were recovered on a rock along the river bank. The remains were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Junga, for DNA extraction and analysis.

“The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle. The Station House Officer of Reckong Peo Police Station, along with the QT police team, rescued Gopinath from the riverside and admitted him to the Regional Hospital. He had suffered head injuries and fractures and was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. In further rescue efforts, the team reached the vehicle lying in the stream of the Sutlej river and the vehicle was pushed aside to the banks, beneath which the body of driver Tanjin was recovered and shifted to hospital,” the statement added.

Vetri Duraisamy was suspected to have been swept downstream in the river. A team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Indian Army, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were involved in search operations along the river banks. The rescue operations were affected by adverse weather and night conditions and had to be stopped multiple times.

According to sources, Vetri was in Himachal Pradesh as a part of a film production crew. He had directed one Tamil film ‘Endraavathu Oru Naal’ in 2021, which bagged laurels at several International film festivals.