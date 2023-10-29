FIR against VCK’s Vikraman for allegedly harassing, abusing Dalit woman lawyer

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spokesperson and Bigg Boss fame R Vikraman has been booked by the Chennai police on Saturday, October 28, following a complaint by a Dalit woman lawyer. The woman had said that Vikraman harassed and financially abused her under the pretext of a romantic relationship. An FIR has been filed against him under sections for rape, cheating, defamation and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Vadapalani All Women Police Station.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on the direction of the Special Court for the trial of cases under SC/ST (POA) Act. Principal Judge Alli had passed an order on October 20 directing the registration of a case. The court heard a private petition filed by the woman lawyer asking for an FIR to be registered.