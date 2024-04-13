EPS tears into BJP, Owaisi allies with AIADMK

Stating that it was only because of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained popularity in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palanisamy said on Saturday, April 13, that the BJP can’t take over the AIADMK. Palaniswamy, popularly known as EPS, was responding to a statement made by BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, that the AIADMK will come back under the right leadership on June 4 — when the Lok Sabha election results are scheduled to be announced.

Meanwhile, in the wake of EPS’ tough stand on the BJP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has now announced an alliance with the AIADMK.

Owaisi said they arrived at the decision to be allies after the AIADMK refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. He said the Dravidian party has also promised to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NRP), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections,” Owaisi said.