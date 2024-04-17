Electioneering, campaigning to end by 6 pm on April 17 in TN: CEO

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, on Tuesday, April 16, said that the electioneering and campaigning for all the political parties will end by 6 pm on Wednesday, April 17. Sahoo said that strict regulations will come into force across Tamil Nadu from 6 pm on Wednesday, April 17.

The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act.

The CEO, in a statement, said that no one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with the election after 6 pm on Wednesday.