DMK MLA receives flak for collecting signatures for anti-NEET campaign in Chennai school

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Virugambakkam constituency MLA Prabhakar Raja visited a government school in Chennai’s MGR Nagar and collected signatures from students for the party’s Anti-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) campaign. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media platforms. In the video, the MLA can be seen talking to students about why, according to the DMK, the students must sign the online petition. It also shows him obtaining signatures from students of two different classes.

Prabhakar Raja tells the students that the syllabus for NEET exam is different from that of the state syllabus, and that the government is continuously taking efforts to do away with the exam. The 17-minute long video also shows him asking the students what the purpose of scoring well in class 12 exam is if there is an entrance examination. The MLA even asks students to raise their hands if they are pro-NEET. He then asks Commerce students to sign for the sake of their peers in Science groups with medical aspirations.