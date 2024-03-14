DMK Minister says CAA would not be law had AIADMK voted against it in Parliament

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK General Secretary S Duraimuragan on Wednesday, March 13, attacked the AIADMK, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would not have become law if the party had opposed it in the Rajya Sabha in 2019.

Interacting with media persons at Katpadi, the veteran DMK leader's attack came on a question on AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) opposing the CAA as the Union Home Ministry notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 on March 11.

When the Bill was tabled before the upper house of the Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2019, it was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against. The AIADMK, which had 11 MPs in the Rajya Sabha then, had supported the provision.