DMK forms war room for Lok Sabha elections, senior leaders given charge

Party leader and Member of Parliament NR Elango. who is also a senior lawyer. will be responsible for the legal matters as well as election commission related issues. The party war room will have all the facilities, including high speed Internet connectivity as well as data and statistics of the past elections. Community wise information at the booth level as also the number of people who are beneficiaries to the state government welfare schemes will also be available at a click of the mouse in the war room.

DMK, according to sources, is planning a micro level campaign with booths as the focal point and technological advancements will be used at the maximum to convey the party‘s intentions to the people.

DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister S Duraimurugan told IANS that the party war room will be the centralised election headquarters of the party and will act as a major connecting point between the party headquarters and district level party committees. He also said that the booth level party committees will be in direct contact with the war room and can approach those in charge of war rooms for the urgent election related requirements.