Director Sundar C exits much-awaited Rajini–Kamal project Thalaivar 173

Actor-director Sundar C has announced his exit from the highly anticipated #Thalaivar 173 film that is set to feature actor Rajnikanth, produced by the actor himself, along with Kamal Haasan.

“Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the prestigious project. #Thalaivar 173”, Sundar announced on social media on Thursday, November 13.

“In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it goes against our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I hold them in the highest regard,” wrote the director, best known for movies including Aranmanai, Anbe Sivam, and Aambala, on social media platform X.

The much-awaited project was an anticipated reunion of Sundar and Rajnikanth after the 1997 movie Arunachalam. #Thalaivar 173 had been announced on November 5 by Kamal Haasan while speaking at an award ceremony.

The movie, under the banner of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, is slated for release by Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.

Sundar’s note further reminisced on his long affiliation with the two superstars and expressed grief at being unable to pursue the venture. “Please accept my sincerest apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture,” he added.