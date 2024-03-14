Delhi Police register FIR against TN minister for speech against PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan has been booked by the Delhi police for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech he made in Chennai on March 9. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday, March 13, after Supreme Court lawyer Satya Ranjan Swain filed a complaint. In a short video clip of the Minister’s speech circulating on social media, he can be heard saying that Prime Minister Modi cannot eradicate the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

In the 40-second-long video, the Minister is heard saying, “We have seen many Prime Ministers. We haven't seen a PM who spoke so cheaply like this. He said he will eradicate the DMK. Will you eradicate it? Let me tell you one thing, the DMK is not an ordinary party. It was built with the life sacrifices of many. The DMK was built by shedding blood. Those who said DMK would be eradicated perished. DMK will stand strong. Mind it. You may show elsewhere, I am being soft because I am a Minister. Else I will tear you apart into pieces.”

Subsequently, the SC lawyer filed a complaint against the DMK minister following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Parliament Street police station. The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153 (wantonly giving provocation), 268 (public nuisance), 503 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).