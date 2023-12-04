Cyclone Michaung: Parts of Chennai receive more than 20 cm rainfall in 24 hours

Several parts of Chennai city, which has been hit by Cyclone Michaung, have been receiving heavy rainfall since the evening of Sunday, December 3. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many areas in the city received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. As per reports issued at 10.30 am on Monday, Perungudi received 29 cm of rainfall followed by 28 cm in Avadi.
Alandur received 25 cm rainfall while Adyar, Meenambakkam, and Cholavaram received 23 cm rainfall. Meanwhile Sholinganallur, Valasaravakkam, Pallikaranai, and Ponneri all received 21 cm rainfall. Perambur and Red Hills are said to have received 20 cm of rainfall while Ayanavaram, Taramani, and Anna Nagar received 19 cm.
Areas that received 18 cm of rainfall include Chennai Collector Office, Teynampet, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Nandanam, Kodambakkam, and Kattukuppam. Gummidipoondi, Tambaram, and Kelambakkam received 17 cm of rainfall while Chembarambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Madhavaram got 16 cm.
Kolathur and Tondiarpet received 15 cm of rainfall while Ambattur, Adyar Eco Park, Poonamallee, and Koratur got 14 cm. Areas that received 12 cm of rainfall include Royapuram, Uthandi, Mugalivakkam, and Vanagaram.
According to the IMD, Michaung was 300 km off the coast of Puducherry and 310 km away from Chennai as of 9.15 am on Sunday and has since moved east-northwards with a speed of 10 km/ph. It is expected to move towards north and move parallelly along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday, the IMD said.
An orange warning was issued for Monday for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu and for Puducherry. Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into the sea off the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts until Tuesday. A similar advisory has been issued for fishermen in Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday.