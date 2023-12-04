Cyclone Michaung: Parts of Chennai receive more than 20 cm rainfall in 24 hours

Several parts of Chennai city, which has been hit by Cyclone Michaung, have been receiving heavy rainfall since the evening of Sunday, December 3. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many areas in the city received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. As per reports issued at 10.30 am on Monday, Perungudi received 29 cm of rainfall followed by 28 cm in Avadi.

Alandur received 25 cm rainfall while Adyar, Meenambakkam, and Cholavaram received 23 cm rainfall. Meanwhile Sholinganallur, Valasaravakkam, Pallikaranai, and Ponneri all received 21 cm rainfall. Perambur and Red Hills are said to have received 20 cm of rainfall while Ayanavaram, Taramani, and Anna Nagar received 19 cm.