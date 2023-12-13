Corning picks TN over Telangana to set up Rs 1,000 cr smartphone glass factory

Rama Rao had met John Bayne, Senior Vice President, Ravi Kumar, Global Operations Executive, and Sarah Cartmell, Director Government Affairs from Corning Inc. in New York. "Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination. Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India," he had said.

According to The Economic Times, citing sources, Corning Inc is now looking to set up a Rs 1,000 crore manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur and will employ 300 people. According to the report, Corning has picked Tamil Nadu over Telangana due to its proximity to other Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is likely to be signed at the Global Investor Meet (GIM) in January.

In October, homegrown Optiemus Infracom Limited and Corning announced they will manufacture 30 million pieces of high-quality finished cover glass parts for the mobile consumer electronics industry in the first phase, and will employ more than 500 people in India.