Chennai’s power supply will be restored gradually, says Min TRB Rajaa

The city of Chennai, which has experienced widespread power shutdown due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung, will see a gradual restoration of power. Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in a post on X, said, “Most of the feeders are tripped for safety reasons and are being charged.”

He said that Chennai has a total of 1,814 11KV feeders out of which, 712 feeders had been shut off. A feeder is a power line through which electricity is passed in a power system.