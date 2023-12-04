Chennai’s power supply will be restored gradually, says Min TRB Rajaa

The city of Chennai, which has experienced widespread power shutdown due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung, will see a gradual restoration of power. Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in a post on X, said, “Most of the feeders are tripped for safety reasons and are being charged.”
He said that Chennai has a total of 1,814 11KV feeders out of which, 712 feeders had been shut off. A feeder is a power line through which electricity is passed in a power system.
Giving a break-up of the feeders that were not operational, Rajaa said the central zone has 465 feeders of which 148 have no supply. He further said that the north area has 354 total feeders and 163 have no supply. The total feeders in the west areas are 363 and 186 have no supply. Meanwhile, South 1 and South 2 areas have 314 and 398 feeders, out of which 118 and 199 feeders are out of supply respectively.
The power cut has been triggered due to severe rainfall in Chennai causing floods. Several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The heavy rains were triggered by Cyclone Michaung. As of 4 pm on December 4, Cyclone Michaung lies in the seas off the Ponneri-Sriharikota belt. It is expected to move along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11:30 am on December 5.
Verified helpline numbers:
Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913
Electricity - 94987 94987
Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916
Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335
LPG gas leakage - 1906
Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515
Blue cross (animal rescue) -
Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares
Ambulance - 108
Police - 100