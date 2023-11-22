Chennai’s iconic Crowne Plaza hotel to down shutters in December

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, one of the most iconic hotels in Chennai, is set to down its shutters in December. The hotel announced the end of its 38-year run on Tuesday, November 21, in messages to its customers. “It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our doors to guest arrivals, effective December 20. This significant update stems from the owning company’s decision to initiate comprehensive rebuilding,” the message said. It is said that Crowne Plaza will be demolished to make way for a residential complex.

The hotel was known as Holiday Inn when it opened in 1981. Various management changes also led to name changes but the hotel is famously known by two names to Chennaites: Park Sheraton or the older moniker Adyar Gate Hotel. In 2015, the name was again changed to Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

In their message to customers, the hotel also said, “For the past 38 years, our iconic hotel and renowned restaurants have been privileged to host numerous guests and events, contributing to a rich legacy. We sincerely appreciate your support and are grateful for your partnerships (sic).”