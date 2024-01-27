Chennai student undergoes plastic surgery after teacher hits and injures earlobes

According to reports, on January 23, teachers from the school called Guganya and told her that her son was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruvottiyur after he sustained injuries while playing on the ground. When she went there, doctors told her that his left earlobe was torn from his skin for 2-inches and directed her to get the plastic surgery done. On the same night, he was admitted to another private hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery.

The parents came to know that their son did not sustain injuries while playing when the boy told them about the incident. Guganya confronted the teacher and allegedly slapped Nayagi. Nayagi has been admitted to the Stanley Hospital for treatment. Royapuram police have received complaints from both sides and are probing the matter.

Speaking to TNM, a source from the Royapuram N1 police station said that they booked Nayagi under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The source further said that the police did not file any counter FIR based on the complaint given by Nayagi and are yet to arrest her as she was undergoing treatment.