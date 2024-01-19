Chennai police arrange five-layer security ahead of PM visit

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) will deploy 22,000 personnel for security on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Friday, January 19. Modi will be inaugurating the sixth Khelo India Youth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. GCP Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, after a meeting with top officers, said that 22,000 police personnel will be deployed and a five layer security ring will be put in place for the Prime Minister's visit.

Police officials from the Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Unit departments, the Armed Reserve Police, Commando Forces, and the Tamil Nadu Special Police will be part of the five tier security ring. The police have demarcated certain areas in the city as red zones. These areas are Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where the inauguration will take place and Chennai International Airport. The routes from Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to the Raj Bhavan, from the Raj Bhavan to Chennai International Airport, and from INS Adyar to Jawaharlal Stadium will fall within red zones. The police have announced that no drones will be allowed to fly over these areas on Friday and Saturday.

Intensive checking is taking place at important public places in Chennai city including railway stations, the airport, bus stations ,hotels, motels and shopping malls. The Tamil Nadu intelligence and central agencies are also on high alert for the Prime Minister‘s visit.